The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4

Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.

Who is Replacing Lady A at the South Dakota State Fair

The Grammy Award-winning superstar sibling trio The Band Perry has forged a unique identity in the music world and built an international fan base leading to sold-out world tours with five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Chart.

“We are very excited to have The Band Perry back”, Fair Manager Peggy Besch said in a statement. “They put on an amazing show in 2015 and are one of most requested artists from our fan base. It’s going to be an amazing night at the South Dakota State Fair”.

In addition Billboards Top New Country Artist and 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner, Lainey Wilson will also be joining the line-up Wilson is quickly becoming a fan favorite on the show Yellowstone, and is slated as the newest cast member for Season 5.

Priscilla Block will still be opening the show with her country pop and southern rock sound.

Refunds for Lady A at the South Dakota State Fair

Current ticket holders for the September 4, 2022, Lady A concert will automatically have their tickets transferred to this newly announced act the SD State Fair said. If this is you, no further action is needed.

Refunds for single-night tickets to the Lady A show on September 4, 2022, are available through August 31. Refunds for multi-day ticket packages are not available.

To request a refund for single-night Lady A tickets please contact the State Fair Box Office at (605) 353-6690. All refund requests are final.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5 in Huron, South Dakota. Visit www.sdstatefair.com for more info.