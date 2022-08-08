How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair

Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron.

But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?

Once again in 2022, the fair is teaming up with Dakotaland Federal Credit Union to award the top singer in the state a serious payday.

The Dakota Star Talent Competition is paying out more than $2,000 in prize money, including $1,000 to the winner in the adult category.

Not only does the top singer get that cash, but they also score a recording session with Cathouse Studios in Sioux Falls.

The winner will also perform on the Freedom Stage during the 2023 South Dakota State Fair and will emcee the 2023 Dakota Star talent competition.

The entry deadline is Friday, August 19, at 5:00 PM.

The preliminary competition begins Friday, September 2, and ends Sunday, September 4, with the finals set for Monday, September 5 on the fairground's Freedom Stage.

Dekota Hubbard from Highmore is the defending champion and the emcee of this year's event.

The competition also features a junior division from ages 12 through 17.

