This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known to bring some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.

The officials of the South Dakota State Fair sent a press release with a statement from Lady A confirming the sad news to fans. So why cancel the rest of the tour? Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is taking the time to work on himself and his health.

Charles Kelley is starting a new journey on the path to sobriety. This was not an easy decision to make. However, fellow members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood say this band is more than music. It's a family.

We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.

Lady A's Request Line Tour will be back on the road in 2023. In the meantime, South Dakota State Fair officials are "working diligently with (its) talent agency to find a new headliner." South Dakota State Fair Manager Peggy Besch is asking for everyone to be patient while they search for another great act.

“We know concerts are a big part of fair week, but we have no control over a situation such as this. While disappointed, we are working with industry leaders and look forward to replacing Lady A with another great concert. We ask that everyone bear with us as we work through our options and hope to make an announcement very soon.”

I have been fortunate to see Lady A in concert and let me tell you...they are worth the wait. We wish Charles nothing but the best as he begins his road to recovery.

Any information about the other upcoming concerts at this year's fair can be found here.

