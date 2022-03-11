5 Sure Signs of Spring in Sioux Falls and South Dakota

We welcome back the longer days of daylight, warmer temps, and ice cream. Yep, make way for Spring!

If you have been a Sioux Falls resident for more than a year chances are you have been introduced to a springtime tradition.

Get our free mobile app

B & G Milky Way is open!

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

The opening of the B & G Milky Way. Can't wait to have my first strawberry shake.

Dave Eggen Inertia Dave Eggen Inertia loading...

NCAA BB Tournament

March Madness brings out the fans to Sioux Falls bars and restaurants for lunch and not return to work for the rest of the day.

Rawf8/ThinkStock Rawf8/ThinkStock loading...

Time Change

Just about this time of year the calendar turns to Daylight Savings Time. For some, it's great news as we Spring forward our clocks by one hour on Sunday, March 13. For others, all that entails is losing an hour of sleep and probably being late for church. This would also be a good time to change the battery in your smoke alarms.

Dave Roberts TSM Dave Roberts TSM loading...

Potholes

After having periods of warm days with temperatures in the upper 50s, our streets again show their ugly side. And that also means the construction season is just around the corner.

Fine Designs (Used with permission) Fine Designs (Used with permission) loading...

High School Basketball Championships

Scattered all around South Dakota teams and fans will be attending the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments this week and next.

On one other note, March is also one of the most popular times for snowstorms in South Dakota. (same to you)

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro