5 Sure Signs of Spring in Sioux Falls and South Dakota

Dave Roberts TSM/ThinkStock

We welcome back the longer days of daylight, warmer temps, and ice cream. Yep, make way for Spring!

If you have been a Sioux Falls resident for more than a year chances are you have been introduced to a springtime tradition.

B & G Milky Way is open!

Google Street View
The opening of the B & G Milky Way. Can't wait to have my first strawberry shake.

Dave Eggen Inertia
NCAA BB Tournament
March Madness brings out the fans to Sioux Falls bars and restaurants for lunch and not return to work for the rest of the day.

Rawf8/ThinkStock
Time Change
Just about this time of year the calendar turns to Daylight Savings Time. For some, it's great news as we Spring forward our clocks by one hour on Sunday, March 13. For others, all that entails is losing an hour of sleep and probably being late for church. This would also be a good time to change the battery in your smoke alarms.

Dave Roberts TSM
Potholes
After having periods of warm days with temperatures in the upper 50s, our streets again show their ugly side. And that also means the construction season is just around the corner.

Fine Designs (Used with permission)
High School Basketball Championships
Scattered all around South Dakota teams and fans will be attending the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments this week and next.

On one other note, March is also one of the most popular times for snowstorms in South Dakota. (same to you)

