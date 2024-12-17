Sioux Falls Lincoln Surges in Latest SD Preps Basketball Poll

Cristina Moliner

The South Dakota High School Basketball seasons are off and running, and we have our first set of in-season rankings to dissect.

Sioux Falls Lincoln was one of the big movers in the Boys poll, leaping from 4th to 2nd in the latest release from SD Media.

On the Girls side, all top ranked squads held serve, while Sioux Falls Washington moved up a spot after a 1-0 start to the season.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

Boys 

Class AA

  1. Mitchell (15) 0-0 75 1
  2. Lincoln 1-0 57 3
  3. Brandon Valley 1-0 37 2
  4. Washington 0-1 27 2
  5. Jefferson 1-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 4, Huron 3, O’Gorman 2, Harrisburg 2, Pierre 2.

Class A

  1. SF Christian (9) 1-0 69 1
  2. Hamlin (6) 1-0 66 2
  3. Dakota Valley 0-0 37 3
  4. RC Christian 1-0 34 4

T-5. Lennox 1-1 8 RV

T-5. St. Thomas More 3-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Pine Ridge 2, Vermillion 1.

Class B

  1. Castlewood (14) 1-0 74 1
  2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 1-0 60 4
  3. Wessington Springs 1-0 39 5
  4. Viborg-Hurley 0-1 18 2
  5. De Smet 1-0 10 RV

Receiving votes: Gregory 9, Freeman 7, Leola/Frederick Area 6, Howard 1, Estelline/Hendricks 1.

 

Girls

Class AA

  1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1
  2. Washington 1-0 53 3
  3. Brandon Valley 0-1 40 2
  4. Stevens 3-0 37 4
  5. Spearfish 1-0 7 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 6, Jefferson 4, Huron 2, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

  1. Vermillion (14) 2-0 73 1
  2. SF Christian (1) 2-0 57 2
  3. Hamlin 1-0 36 T-3
  4. Wagner 1-0 25 T-3
  5. Mahpiya Luta 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Mobridge-Pollock 2, Elk Point/Jefferson 1.

Class B

  1. Centerville (15) 2-0 75 1
  2. Ethan 1-0 54 2
  3. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1-0 43 3
  4. Parkston 2-0 29 4
  5. Lyman 1-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.

