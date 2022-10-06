Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?

When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”

The state of South Dakota has many schools that give students the opportunity to expand their minds and forge their paths in life. The Sioux Empire boasts plenty of outstanding school districts for high school students in the area. However, which schools are the best in the entire state of South Dakota? In particular, which high school is the top academic entity in the Sioux Empire?

The website Niche initiated some research to determine the Best Public High Schools in South Dakota. They also found the Best Private High Schools in the state. Luckily for the high schools in Sioux Falls, they are some of the cream of the crop for South Dakota!

The following list from Niche shows the top five Best Public High Schools in South Dakota:

Washington High School (Sioux Falls) Hill City High School (Hill City) Dakota Valley High School (North Sioux City) Lincoln High School (Sioux Falls) Roosevelt High School (Sioux Falls)

What about the best Best Private High Schools in South Dakota? Niche has that list too! Two Sioux Falls private institutions cracked the top five list.

Freeman Academy (Freeman) O'Gorman High School (Sioux Falls) Rapid City Catholic School System (Rapid City) Sioux Falls Christian Schools (Sioux Falls) Roncalli Junior/Senior High School (Aberdeen)

You can view the entire list of top public high schools in South Dakota by clicking here. The best private high school in South Dakota list can be found here.



