The 2024-25 South Dakota Boys High School Basketball season came to a close over the weekend, and we have our three champions.

In Class AA over the weekend, the Brandon Valley Lynx took down Mitchell in the title game in Rapid City by a final of 53-45.

The Lynx are your State Champions and finished the season with a final mark of 21-3.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls Christian won the 3rd place game over Harrisburg 81-52.

In Class A, the tournament was concluded over the weekend here in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Sioux Falls Christian entered the tournament as the #1 seed and proved it throughout en route to winning the title game Saturday 61-51 against #2 Hamlin. The Chargers conclude the title season with a record of 24-1.

Rapid City Christian defeated Lennox in the Class A 3rd place game 60-58.

Lastly, in Class B, top-seeded Castlewood met Viborg-Hurley in the Title Game Saturday, with the Warriors winning the State Title game 52-31.

In the 3rd place game, St. Mary's defeated Wessington Springs 71-54.

Congratulations to all of our champions in South Dakota State Boys Basketball!

For a full look at the brackets and results, click here.

Source: GoBound SD