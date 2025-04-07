Sioux Falls Native Griffen Goodbary Commits to Drake Bulldogs

A lot can change as a result of coaching changes in any level of college athletics.

We have seen a few in our neck of the woods this offseason, with new coaches at South Dakota State, Minnesota, Iowa, Drake, and others.

Coach Eric Henderson departed SDSU to take over the Drake Bulldogs program in Des Moines, and a few recruits and established players are following him.

Get our free mobile app

One of those players is Griffen Goobary, who was recently named the Class A Player of the Year in South Dakota after a championship season at Sioux Falls Christian.

Goodbary was originally committed to SDSU, and withdrew that commitment in the wake of the coaching change.

Per The Des Moines Register:

Goodbary is a 6-10 power forward out of Sioux Falls Christian in South Dakota. He initially committed to Henderson at South Dakota State and decided to follow the new coach to Des Moines. Goodbary is fresh off a title-winning senior season, leading his team to a state championship with a 32-point, 15-rebound performance in his final high school game.

Goodbary joins Iowa native Owen Larson as former and future Jackrabbits that will head to Des Moines with Coach Henderson.

Here's the official post:

The Drake Bulldogs finished last season with a mark of 31-4 and fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Sources: Griffen Goodbary on Twitter and Des Moines Register

Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien