The South Dakota High School basketball season is officially here, and with it comes the preseason polls.

There's a lot of love for Sioux Falls-based schools in the initial poll, with the Lincoln Boys and O'Gorman girls leading their respective classes, and Sioux Falls Christian leading Class A in both Girls and Boys hoops.

Here's a look at the initial polls:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (11) 78

2. Brandon Valley (6) 58

3. Huron 43

4. Mitchell 38

5. O’Gorman (1) 15

Receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Harrisburg 12, Washington 6, Roosevelt 3, Spearfish 2, Tea Area 2.

Class A

1. SF Christian (16) 176

2. Lennox 135

3. West Central (2) 127

4. Clark/Willow Lake 103

5. Hamlin 86

6. Pine Ridge 68

7. St. Thomas More 62

8. Groton Area 46

9. RC Christian 40

10. Dakota Valley 37

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 21, Winner 17, Madison 16, Baltic 12, Flandreau 5, Hill City 4, Mobridge-Pollock 4, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1, Mahpiya Luta 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (10) 149

2. Wessington Springs (2) 124

3. St. Mary’s (4) 110

4. Wall (1) 109

5. Viborg-Hurley (1) 108

6. Freeman 98

7. Lyman 54

8. Aberdeen Christian 50

9. De Smet 37

10. Parkston 35

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 31, Bridgewater-Emery 25, Howard 17, Leola/Frederick Area 14, Gregory 9, Wolsey-Wessington 7, Lemmon 6, Estelline/Hendricks 5, Deubrook Area 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (16) 88

2. Brandon Valley (2) 72

3. Washington 45

4. Jefferson 26

5. Stevens 17

Receiving votes: Mitchell 16, Spearfish 3, Aberdeen Central 2, Rapid City Central 1.

Class A

1. SF Christian (11) 173

2. Mahpiya Luta (7) 160

3. Hamlin 120

4. Dakota Valley 119

5. Sioux Valley 94

6. Wagner 88

7. Vermillion 62

8. Mobridge-Pollock 52

9. Lennox 39

10. Flandreau 29

Receiving votes: West Central 19, Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Clark/Willow Lake 6, St. Thomas More 4, Groton Area 4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Miller 2, Canton 2, Lakota Tech 2, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

1. Bennett County (15) 176

2. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 131

3. Centerville (3) 108

4. Lyman 106

5. Parkston 96

6. Harding County 75

7. Ethan 72

8. Deubrook Area 39

9. Colman-Egan 37

T-10. St. Mary’s 31

T-10. Freeman 31

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 23, Arlington 21, Lemmon 11, De Smet 11, Kadoka Area 6, Waubay-Summit 6, Gayville-Volin 5, Warner 2, Northwestern 1, Chester 1, Avon 1.

For the latest on your favorite South Dakota High School basketball program, follow along at GoBound SD!