Sioux Falls Lincoln, O’Gorman Lead the Way in First SD BKB Polls
The South Dakota High School basketball season is officially here, and with it comes the preseason polls.
There's a lot of love for Sioux Falls-based schools in the initial poll, with the Lincoln Boys and O'Gorman girls leading their respective classes, and Sioux Falls Christian leading Class A in both Girls and Boys hoops.
Here's a look at the initial polls:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (11) 78
2. Brandon Valley (6) 58
3. Huron 43
4. Mitchell 38
5. O’Gorman (1) 15
Receiving votes: Jefferson 13, Harrisburg 12, Washington 6, Roosevelt 3, Spearfish 2, Tea Area 2.
Class A
1. SF Christian (16) 176
2. Lennox 135
3. West Central (2) 127
4. Clark/Willow Lake 103
5. Hamlin 86
6. Pine Ridge 68
7. St. Thomas More 62
8. Groton Area 46
9. RC Christian 40
10. Dakota Valley 37
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 21, Winner 17, Madison 16, Baltic 12, Flandreau 5, Hill City 4, Mobridge-Pollock 4, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1, Mahpiya Luta 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (10) 149
2. Wessington Springs (2) 124
3. St. Mary’s (4) 110
4. Wall (1) 109
5. Viborg-Hurley (1) 108
6. Freeman 98
7. Lyman 54
8. Aberdeen Christian 50
9. De Smet 37
10. Parkston 35
Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 31, Bridgewater-Emery 25, Howard 17, Leola/Frederick Area 14, Gregory 9, Wolsey-Wessington 7, Lemmon 6, Estelline/Hendricks 5, Deubrook Area 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (16) 88
2. Brandon Valley (2) 72
3. Washington 45
4. Jefferson 26
5. Stevens 17
Receiving votes: Mitchell 16, Spearfish 3, Aberdeen Central 2, Rapid City Central 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (11) 173
2. Mahpiya Luta (7) 160
3. Hamlin 120
4. Dakota Valley 119
5. Sioux Valley 94
6. Wagner 88
7. Vermillion 62
8. Mobridge-Pollock 52
9. Lennox 39
10. Flandreau 29
Receiving votes: West Central 19, Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Clark/Willow Lake 6, St. Thomas More 4, Groton Area 4, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Miller 2, Canton 2, Lakota Tech 2, Pine Ridge 1.
Class B
1. Bennett County (15) 176
2. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 131
3. Centerville (3) 108
4. Lyman 106
5. Parkston 96
6. Harding County 75
7. Ethan 72
8. Deubrook Area 39
9. Colman-Egan 37
T-10. St. Mary’s 31
T-10. Freeman 31
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 23, Arlington 21, Lemmon 11, De Smet 11, Kadoka Area 6, Waubay-Summit 6, Gayville-Volin 5, Warner 2, Northwestern 1, Chester 1, Avon 1.
