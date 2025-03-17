South Dakota High School Boys State Tournament Brackets

The brackets are set for the 2025 South Dakota High School Boys Basketball State Tournaments, and this is your one-stop shop to preview what's coming up across the state.

Action will begin from three different sites (Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Aberdeen) on Thursday, March 20th and will conclude with State Title games on Saturday, March 22nd.

Here's a look at the bracket for each Class, as well as the schedule for each tournament:

*Brackets courtesy of GoBound SD.

Class AA - The Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City

attachment-Boys AA loading...

First game action in AA begins on Thursday from Rapid City with top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln (20-1) taking on 8-seed Spearfish (14-7) at 1:00 CT!

Class A - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls

attachment-Boys A loading...

Action begins in Class A right here in Sioux Falls on Thursday with top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian facing Groton Area at 12:00 Noon!

Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen

attachment-Boys B loading...

Lastly, for Class B, top-seeded Castlewood locks horns with 8-seed Lyman to begin action from Aberdeen at Noon on Thursday.

Don't miss any of the action! For the latest on each State Tournament venue, visit SDHSAA's official site here. View the entire brackets and dive deep into your team's season at GoBound SD!

Sources: SDHSAA.com and Go Bound SD

