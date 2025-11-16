The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers were upset by the Lennox Orioles last season in the 11A Title Game.

The two programs met once again on Saturday for the title inside the DakotaDome, and more fireworks ensued.

The Orioles came to play once again, taking an early 17-0 lead over the undefeated and top-seeded Chargers.

It took until there was just 6:35 to play in the first half before the Chargers got on the board with a Canyon Prins touchdown run. Sioux Falls Christian would score again before halftime to cut the lead down to 17-14.

In the second half, Lennox engineered an 81-yard drive to extend the lead back out to 10, but it was all Chargers the rest of the way.

After a big interception by the Charger defense, the team scored on a 1-play drive to cut the lead to 3 with 5:46 to play in the third, and would score the games only points in the 4th quarter.

Sioux Falls Christian put together an epic 11 play, 95-yard drive that consumed 4:07 of game time, and culminated with a Canyon Prins to Jude Prins Touchdown pass to take the lead at 28-24.

Sioux Falls Christian had four different players score in the win on Saturday, and Quarterback Cooper Strande threw for 154 yards and touchdown.

The Chargers finish the season a perfect 13-0 and State Champions in Class 11A.

Full stats and game summary are available here.

Source: State Championship Stats - SDHSAA