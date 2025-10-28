It's playoff time across all classes of South Dakota High School football!

There is one final regular season poll to break down this week, as the three biggest classes in the state finished up the regular season last week.

Sioux Falls Lincoln scored a big win in the finale in a shootout against Harrisburg, and they finish the regular season atop the rankings.

Here's a look at the final rankings from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (11) 8-1 99 2

2. Brandon Valley (11) 8-1 93 1

3. Jefferson 7-2 72 3

4. O’Gorman 6-3 34 5

5. Harrisburg 5-4 25 4

Receiving votes: Washington 7.

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (20) 7-2 108 2

2. Pierre (2) 6-3 81 3

3. Huron 7-2 74 1

4. Brookings 5-4 24 RV

5. Watertown 5-4 17 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 13, Tea Area 9, Spearfish 4.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (22) 9-0 110 1

2. Lennox 7-2 87 3

3. Madison 7-2 55 4

4. Dell Rapids 6-3 51 2

5. West Central 6-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Tri-Valley 2.

The playoffs begin for the top three classes (and continue for the rest) this week! For a full look at all of the brackets and schedules, visit this link!