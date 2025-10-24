South Dakota HS Football Playoff Brackets are Here!

The South Dakota High School football playoffs are already underway for a few classes but will be in earnest next week after the regular season wrapped up last night.

In Class 11AAA, Brandon Valley lost at home on Thursday Night to Jefferson, but still managed to retain the #1 seed in the postseason with an 8-1 record.

In 11AA, the Tea Titans are playoff bound with a record of 5-4, while Sioux Falls Christian is the top seed in 11A.

Here's a look at all of the playoff brackets statewide. For a deeper dive, check out GoBound SD!

Class 11AAA

Class 11AA

Class 11A

Class 11B (Playoffs already underway)

Class 9AA (Playoffs already underway)

Class 9A (Playoffs already underway)

Class 9B (Playoffs already underway)

All Nations 9A

All Nations 9B

Best of luck to all of the South Dakota High School football programs in the remainder of the season!

Source: GoBound SD

