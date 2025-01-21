O’Gorman GBB Remains #1 in Latest South Dakota BKB Poll
The Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knight Girls Basketball program remains a perfect 8-0 on the season, and they held on to the top spot in the latest SD Media poll this week.
The other top teams in Girls Basketball also remained unchanged this week, with Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Centerville (B) staying put at #1.
Here's the poll:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (18) 8-0 90 1
2. Brandon Valley 7-1 71 3
3. Harrisburg 6-2 36 4
4. Mitchell 7-2 34 2
5. O’Gorman 6-2 25 RV
Receiving votes: Huron 11, Washington 2, Tea Area 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (18) 8-0 90 1
2. Hamlin 7-2 72 2
3. RC Christian 10-1 47 4
4. Lennox 7-2 26 5
5. West Central 7-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 17.
Class B
1. Castlewood (16) 9-1 86 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 10-0 72 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 9-1 55 3
4. Leola/Frederick Area 10-0 36 4
5. Wessington Springs 7-1 10 RV
Receiving votes: Parkston 6, Freeman 5.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (18) 8-0 90 1
T-2. Brandon Valley 8-1 62 3
T-2. Washington 8-1 62 2
4. Stevens 9-1 38 4
5. Aberdeen Central 7-1 14 RV
Receiving votes: Spearfish 3, Mitchell 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (16) 10-0 88 1
2. Mahpiya Luta (2) 10-0 74 3
3. Dakota Valley 10-0 52 4
4. Vermillion 9-2 30 2
5. Hamlin 7-2 19 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 7.
Class B
1. Centerville (17) 12-0 89 1
2. Parkston (1) 10-1 72 2
3. Lyman 7-1 52 3
4. Ethan 8-2 36 4
5. Harding County 8-0 7 RV
Receiving votes: Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 6, Colman-Egan 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2.