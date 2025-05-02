Sioux Falls Native Peterson Joining South Dakota Coyote WBB

The active offseason continues for Coach Carrie Eighmey and the South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball program.

After finishing last season with a mark of 11-20 and graduating an all-time great in Grace Larkins, we knew a good amount of change was on the way in Vermillion.

After eight transfer portal departures, the Yotes needed to go to work to reshape the roster for 2025 and beyond.

They most certainly have. USD has welcomed in eight additions from the portal, and also announced this week that Sioux Falls Washington High School standout Grace Peterson would be joining the program in the Fall as well.

Here's the official post:

And GoYotes.com's confirmation of the news:

South Dakota head women's basketball coach Carrie Eighmey is pleased to announce the addition of Grace Peterson to the 2025 signing class. Peterson is a 6-0 forward from Sioux Falls. She wrapped up her senior season at Washington High School with a South Dakota Class AA all-tournament nod and her third all-state honor of her career. In 93 varsity games, she recorded 891 points, 429 rebounds, and 99 assists. She was a three-year starter and four-year letter winners at Washington, receiving all-state honors in 2023, 2024, and 2025. She was the 2025 Class AA Spirit of Su honoree, given to an outstanding senior who shines in athletic ability, leadership, character, sportsmanship, and academics.

It's another big get for the Coyotes. Meet all of the new players, as well as new Assistant Coach Paul Fessler by visiting GoYotes.com!

Source: GoYotes.com and Jay Elsen Twitter

