A Pickup Popular In South Dakota Recalled For Loose Nuts

Apparently loose nuts are a big problem. So much so that Ram is recalling over 200,000 pickups over loose nuts.

Stellaris, the parent company of the Ram pickup brand, says that loose nuts on the windshield wiper arms may cause the wipers to function improperly. If the wiper fails to clean the windshield, then the driver's visibility could be reduced in certain weather conditions. Stellaris says there have been no known crashes or injuries due to loose nuts.

The recall affects certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles. The Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, 5500 Cab Chassis, and 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating of fewer than 10,000 pounds. It doesn't appear that the light-duty Ram 1500 is included in the recall.

Dealers will tighten the offending nuts, free of charge. Owners of vehicles with loose nuts will be notified via mail by March 18, 2022.

This recall is an expansion of recall number 20V-208. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is Z08.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.