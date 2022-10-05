Sioux Falls Restaurant Reigns Supreme in 2022 Pork Showdown

Sioux Falls residents and visitors love any contests that involve delicious food. Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is known for creating fun food challenges for local downtown Sioux Falls restaurants.

The Downtown Pork Showdown is one of the newer contests for downtown Sioux Falls restaurants. That just means another chance for some friendly competition. One thing is for sure, Sioux Falls really sunk their teeth into this winning pork dish.

Get our free mobile app

For the second year in a row, Chef Lance's on Phillips is the winner of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown with its Ribs and Grits dish. The owner of Chef Lance's on Phillips, Chef Lance White tells Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. that he is just thrilled that Sioux Falls loves the food.

"Winning two years in a row means so much more because it tells me we don't just serve good food SOME of the time..but we serve good food ALL of the time. Something our whole team can be very proud of.”

The R Wine Bar & Kitchen came in second place with its "Guanciale Tortellini." Third place was awarded to The Treasury with the "Korean Pig Wig" meal.

So what's in the Ribs and Grits? So much goodness! On your plate, there are bourbon braised baby back pork ribs with smoked cherry BBQ sauce on a bed of white cheddar and fresh herb grits.

If you did not have the chance to taste Ribs and Grits from Chef Lance's on Phillips, you're in luck! Throughout the month of October, Chef Lance's on Phillips is offering the award-winning Ribs and Grits to its patrons.

Congratulations to all the restaurants who participated in the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown!

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants