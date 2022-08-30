Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday

Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!

From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown."

The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire something to squeal about. There's guaranteed to be a delectable pork-themed dish that's sure to tempt your tummy.

Throughout the entire month of September, diners can order up a featured pork dish from all the participating downtown Sioux Falls restaurants. As Dakota News Now reports, participants will be able to vote on a variety of different categories like; Best Use of Pork, Flavor, Tenderness, Presentation, and Customer Service by using their DTSF Digital Passport App.

When the month of September comes to an end, the restaurant with the highest score will be crowned the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Champion.

Tenley Schwartz, DTSF Marketing Manager told Dakota News Now, “The Downtown Pork Showdown is returning after a great first competition last September. After years of hearing Sioux Falls food enthusiasts wish for a pizza battle, taco battle, and more, we’re so excited by the variety of dishes represented in this competition. You’ll find something for everyone, from casual to fine dining. Try some delicious dishes, check out a new restaurant, and support local food!”

Each participant is encouraged to post a pic of their pork-themed dish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Make sure to tag it with the restaurant name, and use the hashtag #DTSFShowdown22.

Here are the (19) downtown Sioux Falls restaurants participating this year:

You can take a peek at all the different pork-related dishes here, and download the DTSF Digital Passport App to participate.

