Pig Out! Sioux Falls ‘Downtown Pork Showdown’ Coming This Fall

If this bout of oppressive heat doesn't have you counting the days until fall arrives, maybe this will.

Sioux Falls is about to get a new food competition starting this fall. If you're a lover of pork products, this news will have you squealing like a pig with excitement.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., together with Smithfield Foods, is getting ready to embark on the Downtown Pork Showdown starting (September 3).

Much like the city's annual Burger Battle competition, the Downtown Pork Showdown will allow people the opportunity to order a variety of pork featured dishes from participating downtown restaurants. As Dakota News Now reports, diners will then be able to cast a vote for their favorite pork related meal featured during the competition.

Participants will be able to cast their votes in a number of different categories using the DTSF Digital Passport App.

According to Dakota News Now, the restaurant with the highest average score at the end of September will be crowned the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.

DTSF President, Joe Batcheller, told Dakota News Now, “DTSF is thrilled to host the Inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown with Smithfield Foods. People have been asking for another DTSF food competition. This new promotion will be a fun and engaging way for people to sample the culinary talent of downtown’s food scene!”

Don't worry, you and your friends still have plenty of time to work up a healthy appetite. Additional details are in the process of being finalized by event organizers.

We can expect to see more information along with a list of the participating downtown Sioux Falls restaurants sometime in August.

Source: Dakota News Now