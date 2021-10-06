Downtown Sioux Falls Names Its First Ever Pork Showdown Champion

After spending the entire month of September pigging out in downtown Sioux Falls, the people of the Sioux Empire have crowned their 'Downtown Pork Showdown' champion.

During the month of September, the gang at DTSF together with Smithfield Foods, and the South Dakota Pork Producers Council embarked on the first-ever Downtown Pork Showdown competition. Much like the DTSF Burger Battle that happens in January, the Pork Showdown pitted different restaurants throughout the downtown Sioux Falls area against each other to determine who has the best pork-themed dish in the Sioux Empire.

Needless to say, the competition was fierce. There was a total of sixteen different delectable entrees to choose from, ranging from the Blarney Stone's "Pork Roulade," to Chef Lance's "Pulled Pork Wellington," to Minervas "Hunter Pork Chop," to Remedy Brewing Company's "Piggy Stardust," to the "Treasury Osso Bucco" from the Treasury at Hotel on Phillips to name just a few.

Foodies from all over the area put their food critic skills to the test last month as they rated each competing dish using the DTSF Digital Passport App under the following categories: Best Use of Pork, Flavor, Tenderness, Presentation, and Customer Service.

Once the last bit of BBQ sauce was wiped off people's faces, the "Pulled Pork Wellington" from Chef Lances on Phillips Avenue reign supreme.

If you didn't get a chance to try it, the Pulled Pork Wellington featured pulled pork, boursin cheese, and mashed potatoes baked in puff pastry with whiskey cream sauce. Damn, that does sound tasty!

According to Dakota News Now, officials gathered at Chef Lance's on Tuesday to present the restaurant with the 2021 DTSF Pork Showdown trophy.

Congrats to Chef Lance and his crew! And thanks to everyone who participated in the inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown.

Hopefully, we all get the opportunity to pig out again next September!

Source: Dakota News Now

