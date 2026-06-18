The Chicago Bears belong in Chicago. Whether or not it makes sense for them to stay is a different story, but many fans have voiced their concerns over a potential move across state lines for the storied franchise.

Now, star players of the past are also weighing in.

Brian Urlacher was a career Bear, starring for the franchise from 2000-2012, and he recently shared some thoughts on the potential move out of Chicago, and the move towards a domed home venue.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

“I do not like the Bears playing anywhere but Soldier Field,” Urlacher said. “Even if they went to Arlington Heights, which is in Illinois, they’re going to be in a dome, and if they go to Indiana they’ll be in a dome. I don’t like the idea of them playing in a dome anywhere.” Urlacher said the Bears will be losing the home field advantage that comes from playing outdoors in Chicago winters, where the home team is accustomed to the elements and the road team is not. “It’s the only advantage the Bears have,” Urlacher said. “You go to Soldier Field in November, December? It’s gonna suck. The weather is not gonna be good. You’re not gonna like it. And playing there, you practice in it, you get used to it, there’s some advantage to that.”

It's a pretty common-sense approach for Urlacher.

The Bears do have a significant home field advantage at Soldier Field but seem to be trending towards becoming the third domed team in the NFC North in the near future.

While nothing is yet concrete, it feels certain that a lot is about to change in regard to one of the game's most storied franchises in the years ahead.

Source: NBC Sports

The Top 10 Leading Rushers in Chicago Bears History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien