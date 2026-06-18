Hunter Dekkers has earned another NFL opportunity as of this week.

The Iowa native and former Iowa State Quarterback has reportedly re-signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Dekkers spent last season on the Saints practice squad, and was most recently with the Houston Gamblers in the UFL.

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Per ProFootballTalk:

The Saints also signed quarterback Hunter Dekkers and wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. They played together for Houston during the 2026 UFL season and Dekkers spent last season on the practice squad in New Orleans.

Dekkers played in 5 games (4 starts) with the Houston Gamblers this past season and was 2-2 as a starter. He completed 61.6% of his passes and threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 scores.

Dekkers played his college football at Iowa State and Iowa Western Community College.

The Hawarden, Iowa native rejoins the Saints and will compete against both Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson for the backup quarterback spot in New Orleans.

Dekkers' name has also been back in the news lately as a comparison to the Brendan Sorsby situation. Pro Football Talk has an article out discussing the precedent set in Dekkers' case and the impact it might have upon Sorsby's desire to make the jump to the NFL.

Source: NBC Sports

Ten Iowa State Cyclone Alumni in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien