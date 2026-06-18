U.S. Bank Stadium has served as the home of the Minnesota Vikings since 2016 and remains one of the most impressive NFL venues.

Recent damage sustained during a storm will reportedly force the franchise to repair the roof of the venue in the near future.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Get our free mobile app

Via Eliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune, a “sizable swath” of the roof at U.S. Bank Stadium must be replaced, due to damage from a hail storm. The storm, which happened in August 2023, included hail as large as 2.5 inches in diameter. Although the report isn’t entirely clear on this point, it appears that the entire translucent portion (which makes up 60 percent of the full roof) will be removed and replaced. Insurance is expected to cover most of the costs. The MSFA said that “substantial use of public funds” would not be needed.

It's tough news for the home of the Vikings, with many details still to-be-determined.

There is no report yet that indicates repairs would impact the upcoming home slate for the Minnesota Vikings this Fall. The team plays one home preseason game on Saturday, August 22nd, and will open the regular season home slate Week 1 against the Packers on Sunday, September 13th.

Source: Vikings 2026 Schedule | Minnesota Vikings - Vikings.com and NBC Sports

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien