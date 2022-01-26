These South Dakota Restaurants Have The Best Reviews

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it always seems to be a scramble trying to find the "perfect" restaurant for your Valentine’s Day date. This can be a daunting task because you want to give your significant other the best.

A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from South Dakota to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, many of the best restaurants in South Dakota are right here in Sioux Falls.

Surprisingly, the top restaurant on the OpenTable list is located just minutes east out of Sioux Falls in Larchwood, Iowa. For whatever reason, OpenTable believes this establishment is located in Sioux Falls, and it actually just misses the Sioux Falls border.

So the next time you're looking for a great restaurant in the Sioux Empire or for that matter, anywhere throughout the state, check out this list from OpenTable and its reviews.

Best Reviews of South Dakota Restaurant