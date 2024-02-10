Do You Remember Minnesota’s First Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Get our free mobile app

If you're not excited about Sunday's halftime show during Super Bowl LVIII, do you remember what the halftime show looked like the first time the Super Bowl was held in Minnesota?

You have to travel back in time 32 years ago to find the first time a Super Bowl was held here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. A lot has changed since 1992-- especially when it comes to the halftime show.

Where were you in 1992?

Even though it was six years ago, you might still remember Justin Timberlake's performance during Super Bowl LII, held February 4th, 2018 at US Bank Stadium.

But you have to go back in time to January 26, 1992, when Super Bowl XXVI (that's 26 for the Roman numeral-impaired) took place at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis. The Redskins ended up beating the Bills in that game, 27-24.

So who did the halftime show back then? Was it Mariah Carey, Boys II Men or maybe MC Hammer (who all had top-five hits that year)? Uh, not quite. Keep in mind that this was well before today's era of big-time pop stars or groups doing the halftime show. Back then, organizers instead featured shows that tried to catch the flavor of the host city.

'Timberline Productions' Was in Charge of Minnesota's First Super Bowl Halftime Show

In fact, this MPR story says a company named Timberline Productions of Phoenix was hired to produce Minnesota's first Super Bowl halftime show. They'd done things like Sesame Street Live, the story said, but never a halftime show.

The result? Well, it was entitled 'Winter Magic,' and the story summed it up like this:

"'Winter Magic' was the theme, and was built around Minneapolis being a place that does winter right, a barrage of people dressed like snowflakes, inflatable snowmen, and what appeared to be 5 percent of the state's population descended upon the field for 12 minutes of gosh-darn-wholesome goodness."

Yeah. Not quite Usher, Rihanna or Justin Timberlake is it?

If you're up to it, take a look at what it looked like 32 years ago, and be glad things have evolved a bit since then. 'Winter Magic' will go down as one of the strange facts about our fine state, and keep scrolling to check out 10 other facts you probably don't know about the North Star State!