Sioux Falls Theatre Troupe Presents ‘The Sweet & Sour Showcase’

SoDak Theatrics is a local theatre group that was founded in 2021.

On SoDak Theatric's Facebook page, their mission statement reads, "SoDak Theatrics is a theatre troupe dedicated to putting on crowd-pleasing performances of various size and scope across the greater Sioux Falls area."

Get our free mobile app

Keeping with their mission, SoDak Theatric's latest production is The Sweet & Sour Showcase.

The showcase is all about the good (sweet) and bad (sour) parts of love. It will include four original short plays, a touch of stand-up comedy, some spoofs of famous pop culture moments, and musical performances.

The Sweet & Sour Showcase is hosted by Casey Kustak and features the talents of these Sioux Empire performers:

Clay Ackerman

Tami Francis

Tina Gonzalez

Anthony Humke

Marisa Moser

Magen Richeal

Shawn Shannon II

Leigh Spencer

Summer Van Veen

The best part of this show? It's FREE! Yup, FREE. However, free-will donations will be accepted and then donated to the American Heart Association.

The fun doesn't stop when the show is over. Oh no! There will be post-show karaoke for everyone!

Oh, I almost forgot to mention. There will also be $2 beer!

Performances will take place on February 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m. at The Labor Temple located at 101 S. Fairfax in Sioux Falls.

SoDak Theatrics recommends the show for those 17 years and older. The show is for mature audiences. They warn 'portions of the showcase feature strong language, sexual innuendo, and generally raunchy situations.'