Tim Lovelace Fundraiser For South Dakota Based ‘Mission Ball’

Enjoy the hilarious comedy and original songs from Tim Lovelace while supporting The Mission Ball, a South Dakota based worldwide Christian ministry.

Lovelace brings his Grammy and Dove nominated clean material to Sioux Falls. With over three decades of performances under his belt, you will definitely be in for a treat and help out a good cause. Lovelace mixes humor and song together to motivate and inspire while delivering life lessons.

Lovelace will be headlining a fundraiser for Mission Ball at Faith Baptist Fellowship at 601 W 57th Street in Sioux Falls on April 2, 2022, at 6 PM.

The Mission Ball was launched in 2009 by Sioux Falls native Torrey Babb who was disappointed at the lack of evangelism he observed on many mission trips.

What is The Mission Ball? It is a soccer ball (or other sports ball) covered with Biblical text. Soccer is the world's most popular sport and is the one "language" understood on virtually every mission field. The Mission Ball connects with people by drawing a crowd and proclaiming Christ while sharing the Gospel of "Salvation by Grace Alone, through Faith Alone, in Christ Alone."

The Mission soccer balls are now available in 40 different languages while volleyballs, basketballs, and footballs are available in English and Spanish. Over 100,000 have been used in 91 countries around the world to proclaim the good news of the Gospel.

For more info, contact Faith Baptist Fellowship.