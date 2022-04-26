Washington Pavilion Gala 2022

The first-ever Washington Pavilion Gala will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Formerly, this event was known as Arts Night, but the goal and aim are the same, to be the region’s premier arts event and the largest fundraiser for the Washington Pavilion.

“There are so many great reasons for supporting the mission of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science, and whatever your reasons are, this evening is for you!” says Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development for the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science. “By rebranding this event, we hope to encourage not only art enthusiasts, but also our education, science and performing arts patrons to attend and continue their investment in our mission.”

The Washington Pavilion Gala will begin at 5:30 pm in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage.

The evening will begin with an outdoor social cocktail hour and then a special art auction.

No event is complete without some delicious food. The gourmet dinner is next with a program and then the live and silent auction. Auction items vary. There will be more than 30 pieces of art by local and regional artists as well as special experience packages.

The art up for auction is currently on exhibit in the Visual Arts Center's Entrance Gallery through May 31. There will be a special artist reception and gallery talk on May 6 from 6–8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Inaugural Washington Pavilion Gala, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Gala or call 605-731-2377.

Get dressed up for a great cause! Cocktail/formal attire is encouraged!