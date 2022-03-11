This Is What A Magic One Night Chair-ity Gala Is!

This is a fantastic way to hang out with friends on a Friday night while you open your heart and wallet for those in need!

I have been honored to attend two of the Furniture Mission's galas (formerly "Ladies' Night Out"). I went with my best friends and really enjoyed a night of smart talk, loud laughter, wine, dinner, dessert, and lots and lots of beautiful furniture.

Shopping for me, (due to budget restraints) involved the window variety only, but my friends went home with some lovely pieces.

This 9th Annual "Chair-ity" Gala is coming up on Friday, April 1, at 6 PM (doors open at 5:30 PM) in the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

What can you expect at this event?

You will see amazing furniture and decor pieces that you can purchase for your home. All of these have been donated and repurposed by Furniture Mission volunteers. Each one is a beautiful expression of craftsmanship and caring for less fortunate community members.

The timeline for the event is this:

5:30 PM doors open- People mingling is a must, plus you can check out all the unique pieces available.

6:00 PM - Dinner is served and the event officially begins with a short presentation about the work of Furniture Mission.

7:30 PM - Silent Auction begins. Get your bids in

9:30 - Bidding closes

What exactly does The Furniture Mission do?

The Furniture Mission serves those in need in our community by providing gently used furniture to them, free of charge. This simple act helps to turn houses into homes for families trying to rebuild their lives.

Where can you get tickets?

They are available on The Furniture Mission's website (scroll down the page to find individual tickets) or through their Facebook page, and you can call 605-977-6800.