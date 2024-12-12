Don’t Miss Minnesota Legend Tommy Kramer’s Garage Sale Sun.

Vikings fans have this Sunday off as the team plays on Monday Night, and they might want to head out to Blaine, Minnesota. Tommy Kramer is having a 'huge' garage sale this weekend.

No, we're not kidding. Apparently, there will be a big sale this Sunday at the former Quarterbacks home in Blaine, Minnesota.

Here's the official post confirming the news:

It seems like a great opportunity to load up on some Vikings-related memorabilia, just in time for the holiday season!

Kramer played for the Vikings from 1977-1989 and was a Pro Bowler in 1986. Kramer ranks second all-time in Vikings history in career passing yardage and 3rd in touchdown passes.

Source: Tommy Kramer Twitter

