Are You Using This FREE Amazon Feature To Donate While Shopping?

Amazon as a business and shopping destination has become a giant part of our society from a retail standpoint. While the charitable giving of Amazon is well noted, many don't know about one of the easiest features that an individual can utilize to boost the charitable giving of the big corporation.

This feature is called Amazon Smile.

You may have seen it or heard about it, but many don't utilize it, which is disappointing given the missed opportunity for additional giving at zero cost to the consumer.

Here some details and benefits of this one-click difference maker:

AmazonSmile is a simple way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. AmazonSmile is available at smile.amazon.com on your web browser and can be activated in the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android phones. When you shop with AmazonSmile, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added benefit that AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of your eligible purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. You can choose from over one million organizations to support.

The easiest way that I've utilized the program is just by bookmarking smile.amazon.com as opposed to just amazon.com. This guarantees that if you have the charity of your choice set up that you'll be utilizing the .5% at checkout.

You can also change the charity of your choice at any time:

Yes, you can change your charity at any time. Simply visit smile.amazon.com/change, or tap "AmazonSmile" within the Settings menu in the Amazon Shopping app on your phone and select "Change your charity". Your AmazonSmile purchases made after changing your charity will count towards your newly selected charity.

Here are just a few charitable organizations you can choose from: ASPCA, World Wildlife Fund, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and hundreds more. There are even 15 charities in and around Sioux Falls to choose from!

Again, there is ZERO cost to the individual consumer when it comes to shopping with Amazon Smile versus just regular Amazon. Half one of percent sure doesn't seem like much, but according to smile.amazon.com:

All US charities have received $355,928,260.82 as of June 2022. That is astounding. 

Next time you shop at Amazon, be sure you set up Amazon Smile prior to checkout, and make a huge difference with very little legwork.

Sources: AboutAmazonTalkRadioNews, and Smile.Amazon.com

