Legends For Kids Announces Yearly Contribution to Youth Sports

The HyVee/Sanford Legends for Kids banquet and events have been a huge part of our community since they started back in 2005.

On Wednesday, the event and its organizers announced that this year, they will make an $87,000 donation to area youth sports programs and opportunities.

It's another huge win for our area's charitable giving and provides yet another boost for youth sports that continue to thrive.

Per the release from Sanford:

Money raised supports Legends for Kids operations and the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program. Highlights from 2023 Legends events included: 1,500 kids attended the free clinics

1,500 high school players and coaches attended the Legends Football Camp

Sanford and HyVee, along with other great partners, have raised more than 3.2 million dollars for youth sports organizations since the first series of events was held back in 2005.

Lastly, in order for youth sports programs to experience these benefits, you have to apply. The registration form for the grants will be available online starting Sept. 22 at legendsforkids.org.

Source: Sanford Sports - Legends for Kids