Dakota State Linebacker with Remarkable Story Joins Overtime

If you look hard enough, great stories can be found all around. I was lucky enough to learn of the story of Emmanuel Drain this week on Twitter, and it hit close to home.

Drain, who is a freshman football player and track athlete at Dakota State in Madison, has a remarkable story.

As just a four year old, he lost an eye as part of a recovery from childhood cancer. With the help of St. Jude Children's research hospital, Drain made a full recovery and is now excelling as a college athlete.

After attending high school in the Houston area, Drain joined the Dakota State Trojan football program in Madison, where he recently completed his first season.

I had the opportunity to host Drain for an interview on today's edition of Overtime with Bert Remien. Here is the entirety of my chat with the inspirational and impactful young man:

I came across Drain's story on Twitter in a video with Rich Eisen, check it out:

You can learn more about St. Jude's mission on their website, or donate to Rich Eisen's "Run Rich Run" campaign here.

Sources: Rich Eisen Twitter

