Minnesota Hockey Camp Honors Adam Johnson with Scholarship

Adam Johnson tragically passed away last October on the ice, and now a Minnesota Youth Hockey camp is honoring the former NHLer in the best way possible.

Johnson, who was just 29 when he passed away last year, died following a skate cut to his neck while playing overseas in England.

Johnson grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, played junior hockey in Sioux City, Iowa, and also played his collegiate career with the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

In the wake of his passing, a local youth hockey camp close to home has decided to honor Johnson with a scholarship fund.

Per ESPN.com:

Johnson grew up participating in the Bulldog Hockey Camp in Duluth, Minnesota. The scholarship will pay for a youth player whose family otherwise would not have the means to take part in the camp. Camp director and University of Minnesota-Duluth director of men's hockey operations Christian Koelling said the idea came from Johnson's family as a way to honor him. "Adam was someone who was very important to me personally, along with the UMD hockey program and the Duluth community and Iron Range community," Koelling told The Associated Press on Monday. "As a hockey player, he was such a unique talent, and as a person he was just so memorable. He was unique. He was kind of a quieter kid, more laidback but had just a great sense of humor and he was a great teammate and really someone that everyone enjoyed being around, someone you could count on. Just really made an impact on us from a very young age."

Johnson's death while tragic has had several silver linings, including the scholarship, and increased awareness and dialogue regarding neck safety across all levels of the sport.

His tragic death helped reignite debate about the importance of cut-resistant gear, including neck and wrist guards, and spurred the continued evolution of equipment that can prevent similar situations in hockey. The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey have since implemented neck laceration protection mandates.

To find out more about the scholarship and camp up in Duluth, visit the official site here.

