Last year's 'Legends for Kids' banquet, auction, and charity golf tournament was a record breaking one, raising over $290,000 and bringing the running total of the grants given out to over 3.1 million dollars.

This year, the Legends for Kids Banquet will be held on Thursday, June 8th, with the Golf Tournament to follow on Friday the 9th. The banquet and auction will be held at the Sanford Pentagon.

Making an appearance on Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday afternoon, HyVee's Andy Sutton announced that a pair of sports legends will be in town for the banquet.

Following up last year's appearance of Bert Blyleven, Jeremy Roenick, Ed McCaffrey and Tamika Catchings, the charity banquet and option will feature to athletes in June: Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg.

Carter, who is most famously a Minnesota Viking during his Hall of Fame NFL Career, also spent time with the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins over his 16 year career.

Carter finished his time in the NFL with 13,899 receiving yards along with 130 touchdowns, both of which rank #1 in Minnesota Vikings franchise history.

As for Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs fans will rejoice to have him here in Sioux Falls. Sandberg played just 1 year in Philadelphia before spending the remaining 15 years of his career as a member of the Cubs.

Sandberg, also a Hall of Famer in his own sport, finished his illustrious career with 282 home runs, and over 1,000 RBIs. He was a 10x All-Star, and also won MVP in 1984 as a 24-year-old.

Carter and Sandberg will be the icing on the cake of what is sure to be another incredible week of fundraising and charitable giving at the annual 'Legends for Kids' event at the Sanford Pentagon here in Sioux Falls.

For more information on the event, including tickets, and past Legends to join the event, visit LegendsForKids.com.

Source: Baseball Reference and Pro Football Reference

