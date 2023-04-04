Restaurants come and go in Sioux Falls. Some restaurants stand the test of time. Like Casa Del Rey, a Sioux Falls staple since 1980. Don Smith and a college buddy opened the first Casa Dey Rey in Rapid City in 1974. They tapped the Mexican restaurant market in Sioux City in 1976, then headed north to Sioux Falls.

Casa Del Rey has been located at 901 West Russell Street for 37 years. It's Sioux Falls' go-to when it comes to traditional Mexican food. Don Smith calls it the "foods of New Mexico." At Casa Del Rey, nearly everything is made from scratch using original recipes from Don Smith.

Some of the biggest sellers at Casa Del Rey are the Roast Pork Enchilada Torte and the Reyrito - the king of burritos.

The Roast Pork Enchilada Torte is a stack of blue corn tortillas layered with slow roasted carne adovada (roast pork) and black beans, smothered with Santa Fe red sauce and Monterey cheese, and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime cream and cotija cheese.

The Reyrito is a flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, Mexican rice, refritos, lettuce, sour cream, chili verde, and melted cheese.

Don't forget, the homemade chips and salsa.

The menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, steak, and seafood. I have a friend who goes to Casa Del Rey all the time. His girlfriend gets her favorite Mexican dish and he always gets the Southwest Bacon Burger with jalapeno bacon. There's something for everyone on the menu.

The dessert menu is a must-try. Sopapillas, margarita cheesecake, and fried ice cream are the perfect way to top off a delicious meal.

Casa Del Rey has a full bar where you can meet your friends before a concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and enjoy a glass of wine, beer, margarita, or one of Casa Del Rey's specialty drinks.

Many regulars have come to know Corey O'Brien. O'Brien started as a busboy at the restaurant and eventually moved to manager. He was Don's protege and learned firsthand how to create great-tasting, Mexican food that keeps people coming back. In October of 2016, O'Brien bought the restaurant from Smith, but Smith stays active as a consultant and helps out on special occasions.

There's a reason why Casa Del Rey has stuck around for so many years. They're passionate about serving homemade, delicious Mexican food in a fun atmosphere at reasonable prices.

