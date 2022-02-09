The New to Sioux Falls Tour: 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails

Being new to an area provides a ton of challenges, but undoubtedly one of the best parts of any move is exploring your new digs. Having just moved here last month, my family and I are excited to explore the area, and I'll be detailing some of my findings along the way.

Over the weekend, my wife and I stumbled upon 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails, and decided to give it a try for our first date night in Sioux Falls.

attachment-image1 loading...

Get our free mobile app

The official website offers up this description of the style and vision of the south side restaurant:

Locally Owned. Artisan. Hand-Crafted.

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails vision is to create an awe-inspiring gathering spot for the Sioux Falls community. With a menu reflecting "American Eclectic" cuisine, with a focus on innovative, artisan plates, as well as some local favorites and everyday classics.

One of the first things that my wife and I noticed was just how well designed and beautiful the restaurant is. Nice hardwood tables mixed with great soft lighting make it a great location for any gathering.

We started out with drinks and an appetizer, and we weren't disappointed. My wife's drink was fantastic, a Cran-Orange mule:

attachment-IMG_8446 loading...

We enjoyed everything we had that night, from the drinks to the great salads and entrees. The menu is very wide-ranging and imaginative, and if I had a word of advice; I'd go with something you haven't had before on the menu. The Brussels and Artichoke dip to start, Brutus Caesar salad, or even one of the great entrees, which range from Mac & Cheese to Salmon Ponzu.

attachment-image0 loading...

It was a great night out and a clean, fun, and vibrant atmosphere at 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails. Safe to say my wife and I now have a place we know we already like as we continue to explore our new city. We may have to return before long, as we were told that they are cooking up a unique Valentine's Day menu as well.

For more on 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails, visit their site here.

Stay tuned for more of The "New to Sioux Falls Tour" as we continue to explore!