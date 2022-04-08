Get our free mobile app

South Dakota Restaurants You Have to Visit 'Before You Die' I love checking out different South Dakota restaurants when I'm on a road trip. I try to avoid chain restaurants as much as possible.

And, no matter how full you are, you should always order dessert.

OnlyInYourState put together this list of the "10 Restaurants You Have to Visit in South Dakota Before You Die." They have the state covered, from Brookings to the Black Hills, walleye to waffles.

Have you been to them?



The Pheasant at 726 Main Ave S. in Brookings. - The restaurant opened in 1949. They're known for their wine shop and oil and vinegar tasting store, delicious burgers, live music, and Trevor's ice cream.

Black Hills Burger and Bun at 441 Mt. Rushmore Road in Custer. - A place where the burgers are ground daily and the buns are baked fresh. Don't plan on having Sunday dinner at the restaurant, they're closed Sundays.

Phillips Avenue Diner at 121 S. Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. - If your taste buds want a bite of some all-American food, check out the retro dining atmosphere at the Diner. You MUST order a milkshake.

Cattleman's Club Steakhouse on Highway 34 in Pierre with a view of the beautiful Missouri River. - There's steak and then there are Cattleman's Steaks. They serve only USDA choice top sirloin. Try Myril's famous prime rib.

Sugar Shack on Highway 385 in Deadwood, SD. - Some say they have the best burgers in the Black Hills. I guess you'll just have to try them the next time you're in the area.

Independent Ale House at 625 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City. - Beer and pizza. Need we say more? Try the baked potato pizza, the Hasselhoff, or the Lucky Luciano, and wash it down with one of their 40 brews on tap that are constantly rotating.

Parker's Bistro at 201 S. Main in downtown Sioux Falls. Parker's food is made from scratch in-house using local organic ingredients whenever possible with fresh fish flown in twice a week.

Grille 26 at 26th and Western in Sioux Falls. - A great place to go after work for happy hour and enjoy the casual, contemporary ambiance. The brick oven pizzas hit the spot.