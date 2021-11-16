A Favorite Sioux Falls Diner Is Giving Back With Milkshakes!

It's the season of giving in the Sioux Empire. The community always seems to rally together to support organizations and charities, especially during the holiday season. Well, throughout the month of November, there is a local favorite helping one school in the Sioux Falls School District assist those in need. All you have to do is drink all the milkshakes that you can! It's a pretty sweet deal!

The Phillips Avenue Diner located in Downtown Sioux Falls has partnered with Patrick Henry Middle School to participate in the school's "Patrick Henry Cares" event. This program is in association with the Sioux Falls Cares program.

One dollar of every milkshake sold at the Phillips Avenue Diner will directly benefit the Sioux Falls Cares organization. According to its website, Sioux Falls Cares is one of many non-profit organizations in Sioux Falls that assists families in need during the holidays. Sioux Falls Cares' website explains, "What started as seven individuals getting together to spread some cheer to 10 local families has grown into a project that provides food, clothing, toys, and necessities to more than 850 families each year—including over 2,500 children." 100% of the funds raised stay with the families that benefit from the Sioux Falls Cares organization.

It's hard to find anyone who is not a fan of the delicious milkshakes sold at the Phillips Avenue Diner! So grab your family members and friends and head to the Phillips Avenue Diner to enjoy a lot of milkshakes for a great cause for the rest of November!

The weather outside may be getting a bit frightful, but the tastes of milkshakes for a great cause are so delightful!

