Food Network is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to finding the best in the U.S. A few years ago, they named Charlie's Pizza in Yankton the best pizza place in South Dakota.

The Food Network said the Tyndall Bakery has the best kolaches in South Dakota. Get the best steak at the Cattleman's Club Steakhouse in Pierre.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Sioux Falls Couple Has Cute Gender Reveal With Waffles

best waffles south dakota Elvis Waffle From Philips Ave Diner (PHOTO: Thomas L Via Yelp) loading...

Where Are The Best Waffles in South Dakota?

Their new food find takes them to downtown Sioux Falls for the best waffles in America. According to the Food Network, the best place to get a waffle in South Dakota is at Phillips Avenue Diner.

I'm not going to disagree. You have to try a Phillips Avenue Diner waffle. They're the right amount of fluffy and crispy.

I like mine with just syrup and butter, but you could get the Elvis Waffle with peanut butter fluff, bananas, and pecans. If you like fruit waffles try the Sunrise with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries.

Get a little crazy and order the Chicken and Waffles.

best waffles south dakota Victoria N via Yelp loading...

Source: Food Network

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants Within 90 Minutes of Sioux Falls Veer off the beaten path. Take a road trip and try some favorite small-town eateries. Just by driving a few miles, you could find some delicious hidden gems.

From steaks to seafood, chislic to chicken, these are out-of-the-way unexpected finds that will make your taste buds tingle.

Here's a list of 14 Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants within 90 minutes of Sioux Falls.

LOOK: 10 Reasons to Visit the South Dakota Badlands Returning from a weekend trip to Rapid City, South Dakota for state basketball tournaments we decided to visit the Badlands National Park

A quick turn-off I-90 will take you into some of the most awe-inspiring scenery.

It's also fun to note that several big-screen movies were filmed in the Badlands. Dances With Wolves, Starship Troopers, Armageddon, and most recently, Academy Award winner, Nomadland

It's a spectacular park with tons to do. If you're setting out on a hike, bring lots of water and sign the hikers' logs at the trailheads. It could save your life. It's a tough place to survive.

Here are 10 facts about the Badlands:

See Also: