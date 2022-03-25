Food Network: The Best Waffles in South Dakota Are Found at Phillips Avenue Diner
Food Network is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to finding the best in the U.S. A few years ago, they named Charlie's Pizza in Yankton the best pizza place in South Dakota.
The Food Network said the Tyndall Bakery has the best kolaches in South Dakota. Get the best steak at the Cattleman's Club Steakhouse in Pierre.
MORE: Sioux Falls Couple Has Cute Gender Reveal With Waffles
Where Are The Best Waffles in South Dakota?
Their new food find takes them to downtown Sioux Falls for the best waffles in America. According to the Food Network, the best place to get a waffle in South Dakota is at Phillips Avenue Diner.
I'm not going to disagree. You have to try a Phillips Avenue Diner waffle. They're the right amount of fluffy and crispy.
I like mine with just syrup and butter, but you could get the Elvis Waffle with peanut butter fluff, bananas, and pecans. If you like fruit waffles try the Sunrise with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries.
Get a little crazy and order the Chicken and Waffles.
Source: Food Network
