As Seen on TV: &#8216;Daily Clean Food and Drink&#8217; Restaurant in Sioux Falls

As Seen on TV: ‘Daily Clean Food and Drink’ Restaurant in Sioux Falls

Natasha-TSM

Daily Clean Food and Drink was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in February of 2021.

It took me about a year, but I finally tried it for myself!

Get our free mobile app

FLASHBACK: When ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ Came to Sioux Falls

When host, Guy Fieri was there, he tried the Mightiest Mac and the Jebs No Bull veggie burger.

For my visit, I decided to try the Mightiest Mac as well.

The Mightiest Mac is described on the website as, "Daily's famous bison meatballs and homemade chimichurri served on our Mighty Mac - baked, grain-free, chickpea penne in a house-made butternut squash and cheddar cheese sauce. Can't take the heat? Ask for the chimi on the side or swap it for ranch!"

I was a little nervous about the spicy chimichurri sauce so I got that on the side as well as a side of the homemade ranch. I like options. Honestly, I liked using a little of both. The heat of the chimi was no joke.

The homemade chimichurri sauce and ranch are available for purchase!

Daily Clean Food and Drinks is located in The Wedge near 69th and Western. The Wedge strip mall offers an interesting look and a fun interior. Daily Clean Food and Drink has a ton of natural light, a cool lofted dining area, and a great patio for when the weather is good!

The menu consists of smoothies, coffee, salads, pizza, acai bowls, build-you-own bowls, burgers, and fancy toasts.

Daily Clean Food and Drinks has a mission to 'clean' up food. Their mission is stated on the website, "Clean food for the people. We prepare our food and drinks fresh, using local, organic ingredients whenever possible. We believe that what goes in our food and where it comes from matters to the environment, our community, and to your health. Join us daily for clean food and drink!"

I thoroughly enjoyed my Mightiest Mac, but the coffee and brunch menu definitely caught my eye. I think a return trip is in order.

Daily Clean Food and Drink

 

South Dakota Foods You Must Try

Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

 

 

Filed Under: Daily Clean Food and Drink, Diners Drive-ins and Dives, Food Network, Guy Fieri, Mightiest Mac, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top