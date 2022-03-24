Daily Clean Food and Drink was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in February of 2021.

It took me about a year, but I finally tried it for myself!

When host, Guy Fieri was there, he tried the Mightiest Mac and the Jebs No Bull veggie burger.

For my visit, I decided to try the Mightiest Mac as well.

The Mightiest Mac is described on the website as, "Daily's famous bison meatballs and homemade chimichurri served on our Mighty Mac - baked, grain-free, chickpea penne in a house-made butternut squash and cheddar cheese sauce. Can't take the heat? Ask for the chimi on the side or swap it for ranch!"

I was a little nervous about the spicy chimichurri sauce so I got that on the side as well as a side of the homemade ranch. I like options. Honestly, I liked using a little of both. The heat of the chimi was no joke.

The homemade chimichurri sauce and ranch are available for purchase!

Daily Clean Food and Drinks is located in The Wedge near 69th and Western. The Wedge strip mall offers an interesting look and a fun interior. Daily Clean Food and Drink has a ton of natural light, a cool lofted dining area, and a great patio for when the weather is good!

The menu consists of smoothies, coffee, salads, pizza, acai bowls, build-you-own bowls, burgers, and fancy toasts.

Daily Clean Food and Drinks has a mission to 'clean' up food. Their mission is stated on the website, "Clean food for the people. We prepare our food and drinks fresh, using local, organic ingredients whenever possible. We believe that what goes in our food and where it comes from matters to the environment, our community, and to your health. Join us daily for clean food and drink!"

I thoroughly enjoyed my Mightiest Mac, but the coffee and brunch menu definitely caught my eye. I think a return trip is in order.

Daily Clean Food and Drink