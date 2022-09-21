Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you.

Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.

Delish recently made its list of the Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in every state and if you haven't been to South Dakota's, you're missing out.

Which Restaurant Came Out On Top?

According to Delish, Sioux Falls' own, Daily Clean Food and Drink is the big winner in South Dakota. Here's what they had to say about it:

While a health food restaurant doesn't scream Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Daily Clean Food and Drink stands out with its mouth-watering and health-conscious menu. The restaurant in Sioux Falls appeared on Triple D in 2021, but was already a huge success locally for dishes like the house-made veggie burger, the Mightiest Mac (a vegan mac and cheese topped with bison meatballs), and unique open-faced sandwiches.

What about some of South Dakota's neighbors? Well, in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis takes the crown. In Iowa, the top spot goes to Mi Patria, an Ecuadorian restaurant in Des Moines. In Nebraska, it's Omaha's Joe Tess Place. And finally, in North Dakota, it's Fargo's Blackbird Woodfire.

