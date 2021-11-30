FLASHBACK: When ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ Came to Sioux Falls

In June of 2020, Guy Fieri and his crew from Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives came to Sioux Falls and made quite a stir.

In case you've never been lured into an hours-long binge of the show on Food Network, Guy Fieri is the host of the show and he goes all over the nation searching out restaurants with lots of local flair.

He is known for stopping into 'Greasy Spoons' off the beaten path and trying out their signature dishes and visiting with locals.

Triple D has been on the air since 2006 visiting roadside diners, vintage drive-ins, and out-of-the-way "dives" with host Guy Fieri as he travels across America in search of some of the best out-of-way eateries.

When did Guy Fieri come to Sioux Falls?

Guy and crew were in Sioux Falls from about June 23 through 26, 2020 visiting and taping segments for his show.

The crew got enough footage from great restaurants in the 605 to make a whole episode of Triple D decided to South Dakota and for a couple of segments on other episodes.

Natasha-TSM

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives and Guy Feiri visited five Sioux Falls area restaurants:

Urban Chislic (431 W. 85th Street, Sioux Falls, SD)

Google Maps Streetview

O So Good (Formely in Garretson, SD)

Google Maps Streetview

Lalibela Ethiopian (200 South Kiwanis Ave Sioux Falls, SD)

Google Maps Streetview

Bread and Circus (North Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD)

Google Maps Streetview

Looks Marketplace (69th & Minnesota Sioux Falls, SD)

Google Maps Streetview

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episodes that feature South Dakota

The episodes first aired in January 2021 and continue to run on Food Network. They are also available to stream on the Discovery+.

Three Sioux Falls restaurants featured in the "South Dakota Smorgasbord" episode (Season 38, Episode 5): O So Good, Urban Chislic, and Lalibela's.

The episode "Spicin' Things Up" (Season 38, Episode 6) features Bread and Circus in Sioux Falls

The episode "Savory Meat and a Little Sweet" (Season 38, Episode 7) featured Look's Marketplace in Sioux Falls

What Did Guy Fieri Eat in South Dakota?

At Urban Chislic Guy tried the BBQ Pork Chislic Sandwich and the Regret Lamburger.

At O So Good he sampled the Jerk Chicken.

At Lalibela's Mr. Fieri had the Doro wot.

While at Bread and Circus in Sioux Falls he had the Curried Cauliflower.

During his time at Look's Market, Guy tried the Motor City Pizza.

MORE: How I Met Guy Fieri And Justin Warner From 'The Food Network'

Guy was joined on his Sioux Falls adventure by fellow celebrity chef Justin Warner who now lives in Rapid City, South Dakota.

While he was in town, Guy Fieri got a chance to meet and take a picture with some of Sioux Fall's finest. The Sioux Falls Police Department posted on Facebook:

"We're Riding the Bus to Flavortown" with a stop in Sioux Falls. Guy Fieri took the time to thank some SFPD Officers today for their service. Maybe next time he's in town he'll let us take his '67 Camaro out for a cruise!"

According to Dakota News Now and Sioux Falls Business Journal Guy and his Camaro were also making quite a splash at Looks Market on 69th Street.

In January 2021, after the episodes aired, Dakota News Now reported that all the South Dakota restaurants that made it on the popular TV show were doing a booming business.

Mulugeta Endayahu, the owner of Lalibela, told Dakota News Now at the time, “We see a lot of new people and we ask them, we see the show that’s why we came here, and you deserve to be on the show because of its good food."

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: