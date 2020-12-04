On December 3, 2005, the Zip Feed Mill, the tallest building in Sioux Falls at the time, was NOT brought down by a controlled demolition explosion. A day that lives on in memory and bobbleheads.

The Zip Feed Tower was constructed in Sioux Falls in the mid-50s.

The grain elevator and feed mill stood 202 feet tall. The mill operated until 2000 and was demolished in 2005 in two phases.

The first phase was on December 3, 2005, when an unsuccessful implosion failed to bring the tower down. Instead, the concrete tower fell into its basement and leaned to one side. Phase two finished the job with a crane and wrecking ball.

We didn't have the social media platforms we do today, but news spread fiercely and even became a national joke, making the rounds on late-night talk shows and YouTube clips.

The site on the east bank of the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls is now the home of the Cherapa Place building.

Without the Zip Feed Mill, the tallest tower in Sioux Falls is the 11-story Century Link Tower.

