The FCS Final Four is Set. Here’s a Look at Their Title History
There's no doubt about it, we've got four REALLY good teams remaining in this year's FCS football playoffs.
On Friday Night, South Dakota State plays host to the UAlbany Great Danes, a 6:00 kickoff from Brookings.
Then on Saturday afternoon, we'll see another marquee matchup as the North Dakota State Bison head West to take on the Montana Grizzlies at 3:30.
Both games can be seen on ESPN2, and as always, you can listen to the Jackrabbits locally on the Jackrabbit Sports Network from Learfield with Tyler Merriam on the call.
Here is some history about each remaining program, their championship pedigree, and some facts about this year's squads:
UAlbany Great Danes (11-3) - Albany, New York - Coastal Athletic Association
Coach - Greg Gattuso (10th Season, 50-60 Overall)
Total FCS Playoff Appearances - 3 (2011, 2019, 2023)
Playoff Record - 3-2 Overall (2-0 this season)
Championship History - No titles at the FCS level.
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) - Brookings, South Dakota - MVFC
Coach - Jimmy Rogers (1st Season, 13-0 Overall)
Total FCS Playoff Appearances - 13 (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)
Playoff Record - 20-11 (2-0 this season)
Championship History - 2022 FCS National Champion (def. NDSU 45-21)
Montana Grizzlies (12-1) - Missoula, Montana - Big Sky Conference
Coach - Bobby Hauck (13th Season Over Two Stints, 128-35 Overall)
Total FCS Playoff Appearances - 27 (1982, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)
Playoff Record - 36-24 (2-0 this season)
Championship History - 1995 & 2001 FCS National Champions. Runner up 5 times (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2009)
North Dakota State Bison (11-3) - Fargo, North Dakota - MVFC
Coach - Matt Entz (5th and Final Season, 60-10 Overall)
Total FCS Playoff Appearances - 14 (2010-2023)
Playoff Record - 47-4 (3-0 this season)
Championship History - 9-Time FCS National Champions (Most recent 2021). Runner up once (2022).
It's four high-caliber and exciting teams that will duke it out over the weekend for the right to head to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Title game.
Source: Wikipedia - School's Football Programs
