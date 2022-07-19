3 Sioux Falls Urban Legends that Will Give You Chills

Sioux Falls has some great urban legends: 26th Street Ghost Joggers, the 1970s Orange Corvette that no one can drive, and a road with a wicked history.

These are some of the Sioux Falls stories we grew up hearing.

Get our free mobile app

Urban Legends in Sioux Falls Google Maps loading...

The Corvette that Smells Like Death

The Legend: An Orange 1970's Corvette was parked for years inside the showroom of the old Car Dealership building downtown on Main and 11th. A young man was driving the Corvette and passed away in a mysterious manner. Unfortunately, his body was not discovered for a while and the smell was horrible. The car was lovingly restored and looked amazing, but the smell could never be removed, so no one could drive it.

Truth: The only truth that I heard about this car came from a teacher in Brandon, who said it wasn't true and that many towns across the nation had a similar story about a great car that always seemed to be in storage.

Urban Legends in Sioux Falls Google Maps loading...

26th Street Ghost Joggers

The Legend: They appear to be running on 26th Street across the I-229 Bridge every night. You can only see them while driving north on your approach to 26th street. The story often included the story of two students who had passed away while jogging years prior to the ghosts being spotted.

Truth: This is one of the most bizarre optical illusions you could ever see! My blood ran cold the first time I saw the ghost joggers, but my logical brother insisted that he drive past it over and over till he could solve the mystery. It turns out the "Ghosts" were actually a reflection of the old silver water tower on E. 10th street, the one that bore the inscription "In God We Trust." The two reflections lined up perfectly with 26th Street and paired with the movement of driving the car, it seemed so real! Even if the Water tower was still standing, the trees are taller and would block the optical illusion today.

Urban Legends in Sioux Falls Google Maps loading...

The Spookiest Road in South Dakota

The Legend: 264th street, a creepy road east of Sioux Falls, right outside Brandon, with a dark canopy of tall trees overhead and winding curves, is the location of stories ranging from witchcraft and sorcery to crimes being committed and fear of being hunted down as a witness.

It looks like a nice fall drive during the day. But it's what some people say happens after sundown that gives it the moniker of 'Spook Road,' and the bridges.

Legend says that you'll cross 5 bridges one way and only 4 on the way back. Some folks will tell you there are 6 bridges, while others will say there are 7.

In fact, some of the long-time residents nicknamed it 'Seven Bridges Road' back in the 70s. (Not to be confused with the Eagles song of that name)

There are also reports of a ghostly figure, either on the side of the road or hanging from a tree. Another person reported a "demon deer" shot out from the trees on a stormy night.

And of course, why wouldn't there be a cemetery alongside the road? Some will say that when you see it the excitement is about to begin. Others say there is not a cemetery along the road.

Truth: This story was passed around time and again, and every time I heard it, the experience always happened to a friend of a friend. The legend likely encouraged teenagers to drive down spook road, and maybe even stop on a deserted portion of it to prove their fearlessness.

This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls It was almost Halloween in 1893 when Harry Lacey, a prominent businessman, committed what was described as the “most awful tragedy” in Sioux Falls history.