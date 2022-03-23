I Love the 90’s Tour Is Making a Stop in Sioux Falls

Set your 'Wayback Machines' Sioux Falls, the I Love the 90's Tour is coming to town this summer.

Some of the biggest musical acts of the 1990s will be on stage at the Sioux Falls Baseball Stadium, Friday, August 5.

Four of the headliners on the tour had chart-topping songs or albums during that era.

Rapper Vanilla Ice burst on the music scene in 1990 with the number-one single 'Ice Ice Baby' from his chart-topping debut album, To The Extreme.

More recently, Vanilla Ice starred in his own home improvement show, The Vanilla Ice Project on DIY Network.

Also headlining the Sioux Falls show is rapper Tone Loc.

His 1989 debut album Lōc-ed After Dark went to #1 on the Billboard chart, thanks to a pair of top-five singles, 'Wild Thing' (#2) and 'Funky Cold Medina' (#3).

Loc later launched an acting career, appearing in 17 films in the 90's, most notably alongside Jim Carrey in Ace Venture: Pet Detective in 1994.

Rapper Young MC will be in Sioux Falls in August.

In 1989, his song 'Bust A Move' from his debut album Stone Cold Rhymin', cracked the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and later won him a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

That same year, he co-wrote Tone Loc's two biggest hits - 'Wild Thing' and 'Funky Cold Medina'.

Also coming to Sioux Falls is Treach, one-third of the hip hop trio Naughty By Nature.

In 1991, the group topped the Rap chart with the single 'O.P.P.', which also landed in the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

Five years later, Naughty By Nature won the Grammy for Best Rap Album for their fourth release Poverty's Paradise.

DJ Kool is also headling the Sioux Falls show.

The title track from his fourth album Let Me Clear My Throat landed at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996.

Tickets for the Sioux Falls show go on sale March 24.

