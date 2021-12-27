Best of 2021: Popcorn Salad?

I've lived in The Midwest my whole life and I have never seen or heard of a popcorn salad.

I'm getting ahead of myself. Molly Yeh is the host of Girl Meets Farm on Food Network. She lives on a farm with her husband on the Minnesota/North Dakota border, but she is originally from New York City.

I've watched her show from time to time and I find her a little annoying. She's kind of like an over-the-top Kindergarten teacher, but I still watch it. I can't explain it, I find her relaxing. Sometimes she does put an interesting twist on 'Midwest' foods. But this popcorn salad is just too much. Dare I say an abomination. Excuse me, the full title of the recipe is Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad. That full title doesn't make it sound any better.

According to the recipe on FoodNetwork.com, Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad is made up of:

1/3 cup popcorn kernels

Vegetable oil, as needed for popping

White Cheddar popcorn seasoning, for the popcorn

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 shallot, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups sugar snap peas, strings removed, cut crosswise into thirds

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup chopped celery plus 1/2 cup tender inner celery leaves

1 bunch watercress, trimmed and torn into bite-size pieces

I do give her some credit though. She is correct that the Midwest loves a mayonnaise dressing on almost anything and then calls it a salad. So, there is that.

Have you ever seen or had popcorn salad? This is literally the first time I've heard of this. Would you try it? I don't think it even sounds good. I don't really like mayonnaise so I'm just wondering why she's trying to ruin popcorn.

It also begs the question, where does the Midwest start and end? I mean, North Dakota and Minnesota border Canada, so is that still considered the middle of the country?

