Sioux Falls Phillips Avenue Diner Announces Opening Date

After months of anticipation, the Phillips Avenue Diner in downtown Sioux Falls has announced its re-opening date. This announcement comes after a fire occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 5th.



Diner fans of the Phillips Avenue Diner can once again enjoy some breakfast, milkshakes, and burgers on Friday, August 20th (tomorrow). As the folks at the Phillips Avenue Diner would say, "The time has come!"

This opening date has been a long time coming for the Phillips Avenue Diner. The local establishment truly embodies the downtown Sioux Falls area. It's a staple. Fans of the local favorite diner even wanted to do anything they could to help after the Phillips Avenue Diner told the public that the diner will temporarily close due to "considerable damage to the building and interior" from the fire.

Luckily, the employees of the Phillips Avenue Diner were taken care of during this unprecedented time.

A few days after the fire occurred, the local restaurant announced on its Facebook page that diner visitors can see their favorite employees around the Sioux Empire and the state of South Dakota. The employees from the Phillips Avenue Diner were temporarily placed at the following restaurants:

All Day Café- Sioux Falls, SD

22TEN Kitchen Cocktails- Sioux Falls, SD

Buglin Bull Restaurant & Sports Bar - Custer, SD

Minervas - Aberdeen, SD

Minervas - Okoboji, IA

It is so great to see that the Phillips Avenue Diner is ready to re-open its doors to the public! There is plenty of delicious food to try! Just to refresh your memory, you can click here to see what's on the menu at Phillips Avenue Diner.