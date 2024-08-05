Sioux Falls School Lunch, Free & Reduced Plans
When kids go to school hungry often times it has an impact on their learning. Food insecurity not only translates into lower scores, but also tardiness and in many cases absences.
In the Sioux Falls School District officials are taking the necessary steps to curb those issues with the Free and Reduced Lunch Application process.
For families with school-age children, a new application must be completed each year.
Your children may qualify for free meals or reduced-price meals through the program which can make a profound difference in their learning.
What Is Required
Here is what parents need to know before they apply for the Free and Reduced Lunch program:
- The names and incomes of every member of your household
- The school, grade, and birthdate of every student in your household
- (Optional) - Only a valid email address is optional since not all families have e-mail. It is, however, required to put in a telephone number
According to Feed The Children, one in eight children in the U.S. is food insecure, which can threaten a child’s health and well-being. Food insecurity can also impact a child’s education. Not having adequate nutrition makes school a challenge in several ways.
In South Dakota the numbers are staggering. 106,000 people in South Dakota are food insecure. Of those, 1 in 6 of them are children.
South Dakota Foods You Must Try
Gallery Credit: Ben Davis
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus